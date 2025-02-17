Matawalle Counters Babachir Lawal Over Claims That Tinubu Risks Losing 2027 Presidential Election

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has dismissed comments of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, that President Bola Tinubu risks losing the 2027 election if he fails to appease the northern region.

Naija News reports that Lawal, in an interview with Punch, said unless President Tinubu made a conscious effort to overturn the current hardship ravaging the country, especially the northern region and give listening ears to the masses, he might lose the 2027 election.

The former ally of the President affirmed that the North can never forgive Tinubu over how he brought suffering to the region through his nail-biting reforms.

Responding via a statement issued on Sunday, Matawalle insisted that Tinubu’s achievements in governance would earn him overwhelming support from the North, contrary to Lawal’s assertions.

Highlighting the administration’s security reforms, Matawalle revealed that in 2024 alone, over 8,000 terrorists and bandits were neutralized, 11,600 criminals were arrested, more than 10,000 weapons were recovered, and approximately 8,000 kidnap victims were rescued.

The minister also referenced the establishment of the Multi-Agency Anti-Kidnap Fusion Cell (MAAKFC) in December 2024, a collaborative effort with the UK’s National Crime Agency, which has enhanced coordination in combating kidnapping.

Matawalle stressed that insinuating northerners will not support Tinubu in 2027 is a deliberate attempt to sow discord and undermine national security.

He said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has been in office for just 19 months, has made significant contributions to all regions of Nigeria, including the North. The people of the North will rally behind Mr. President to build upon the achievements and reforms he has initiated.”

“The North remains steadfast in its support for President Tinubu. Any insinuation to the contrary is a deliberate attempt to sow discord and undermine national security.”

Matawalle also highlighted Tiinubu’s economic policies aimed at improving livelihoods in the North, including the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development, which promotes economic growth, empowers rural communities and boosts food security, decline in grain prices nationwide, reflecting the success of the government’s agricultural policies, infrastructure projects, road construction and improved transportation networks, which are revitalizing the Northern economy.

The minister urged Babachir Lawal to objectively assess President Tinubu’s record rather than dismissing his achievements.

He added, “It is essential for us in the North to assess the tangible benefits of the President’s reforms. The cries of dissent should not overshadow the progress being made.

“Our support for President Tinubu is unwavering and unshakeable. We stand firmly behind his vision for a prosperous and secure Nigeria.”