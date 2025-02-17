Lagos State Gets New Police Commissioner Amidst Protests At State Assembly

The Police Service Commission (PSC), has approved the posting of Olohundare Moshood Jimoh as the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by the PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, the approval was given on Monday, 17th February, following an appearance by Jimoh before the PSC.

Naija News understands CP Jimoh, before his appointment, was Commissioner of Police, Ports Authority, Eastern Ports.

The new Lagos Commissioner of Police, who hails from Kwara State, was a former Force Public Relations Officer and later Deputy Commissioner, Airport Police; Deputy Commissioner, Finance and Administration and Deputy Commissioner General Investigation.

He has undergone several professional trainings which include; Combat operations Course, Mobile Training College Maiduguri; African Union Mission in Darfur Sudan; Weapons of mass destruction counter measure first responder Training Institute, United States; training on social construction and management Reform China Executive Leadership Academy, Pudong China; Training on Maritime Rescue and salvage for Developing Countries, China Maritime Academy Ningbo, China and Training on anti hijacking techniques and tactics for developing countries, Yunnan Police College kunmung, China. He was also at the Police training Institute, Seoul South Korea.

CP Olohundare Moshod Jimoh is a recipient of the Presidential award for Public Relations Personality of the Year in recognition of his sterling qualities and outstanding contribution to the development and use of Public Relations by the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations.

Present were the Commission’s Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), Justice Adamu Paul Galmuje, retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Honourable Commissioner representing the Judiciary and DIG Taiwo Lakanu, Honourable Commissioner representing the Police.

The deployment of a new Police Commissioner comes on a day surrounded by uncertainty at the Lagos State House of Assembly following an earlier invasion by security operatives who sealed off the offices of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Clerk of the House.

The workers in the Assembly also had a clash with the security agents as they demonstrated their loyalty to Mojisola Meranda amidst reports of plans to make her resign from office.