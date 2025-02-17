Lagos Assembly Speaker Meranda May Resign Amidst DSS Office Seal-Off

Security operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria Police on Monday sealed the offices of Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, her deputy, and the clerk.

Armed DSS officials stormed the Assembly complex in Alausa, Ikeja, early Monday, restricting access to the offices. By 10 a.m., armed guards had taken full control, conducting thorough checks on all individuals entering the premises.

At the time of the incident, the speaker Meranda Mojisola and 32 members of the lawmaking body were present for Monday’s plenary.

While issues to be discussed at the plenary are unclear as of the time of this report, some members of the Lagos Assembly were spotted discussing in clusters inside the premises.

Sources close to the Assembly disclosed to Daily Trust that Speaker Meranda might tender her resignation later today amidst the ongoing crisis following the impeachment of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.

Obasa’s Impeachment Sparks Crisis

Obasa’s impeachment weeks ago plunged the Assembly into turmoil, with the former Speaker rejecting his removal.

Reports indicate that President Bola Tinubu has intervened, and there are growing speculations that Obasa might be reinstated.

Naija News reports that Obasa, following his rejection, filed a motion at the Ikeja State High Court challenging his impeachment and seeking an expedited hearing. His legal action aims to contest the legitimacy of the impeachment and pave the way for his return to the Speaker’s seat.