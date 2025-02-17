Lagos Assembly Invasion: This Is Dangerous Assault To Our Democracy – Rhodes-Vivour

Former Lagos State governorship candidate under the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has condemned the invasion of the Lagos State House of Assembly by men of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Naija News reported that DSS personnel on Monday invaded the Lagos House of Assembly during plenary.

In a statement on his 𝕏 handle, on Monday, Rhodes-Vivour condemned the sealing of Speaker Mojisola Meranda‘s office.

“Reports of armed DSS officials storming and sealing the office of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda and the alleged militarization of the Assembly complex at Alausa are deeply troubling.

“This brazen display of force at our state’s legislative chamber represents a dangerous assault on democratic institutions and the principle of separation of powers. The deployment of security forces to intimidate elected representatives and interfere with legislative functions is reminiscent of our dark days under military rule and has no place in a democratic society.

“The Lagos State House of Assembly is the people’s house—a symbol of our democratic values and aspirations. All well-meaning Lagosians must resist any attempt to undermine their independence through intimidation tactics,” he said.

The Labour Party chieftain called for respect established democratic process and independence of the Lagos House of Assembly.

“Therefore, I call for the immediate withdrawal of DSS operatives from the Assembly complex and demand a full public explanation of the legal basis for this action.

“Without respect for established democratic processes and the independence of the Lagos State House of Assembly, we risk a shameful descent into anarchy,” he added.