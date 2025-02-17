Labour Party Refutes Claims Of Zoning 2027 Presidency To South-East

The leadership of the Labour Party has dismissed claims that it has zoned its 2027 presidential ticket to the South-East region.

In a statement released on Monday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, the Labour Party clarified that it has not, and will not, assign any of its positions to specific regions or individuals.

Naija News reports that the party had issued a statement on Sunday titled “2027: Labour Party still available for Ndigbo to realise presidency – Abure,” which sparked speculation that the presidential ticket had been earmarked for the South-East.

The former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, was the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election.

Some reports suggested the party had reserved the 2027 presidential ticket for the South-East, providing Obi with an automatic nomination.

However, in response, the Labour Party emphasized that it had “not at any time said it has zoned the presidency or any of its positions in the upcoming election.”

The Labour Party clarified that National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure, had, during a gathering of South-East members in the FCT on Saturday, only suggested that Ndigbo could still achieve the presidency through unity and collaboration with other groups, emphasizing that the Labour Party remains a strong platform for these aspirations.

The statement further explained: “The party was emphatic in its position that, although it made its platform available for the South-East to pursue its political aspirations in the 2023 election, it will not close its doors to the zone if it chooses to work with the party in future elections.

“The National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure, on Saturday, while speaking at a gathering of South-East members of the party in the FCT, only advised that Ndigbo can still achieve the presidency if they are more united and can reach out to other groups, and that the Labour Party is a veritable platform for their aspiration.

“The Labour Party is a national party and has a large followership across the country; therefore, the issue of zoning does not arise.”

The party also highlighted its successes in the 2023 elections, winning seats in the North and Southern states, and reiterated its commitment to building on those achievements in future elections.