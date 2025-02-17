FHA Executive Director Escapes Assassination Attempt In Osun

The Executive Director of Project Implementation at the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Remi Omowaiye, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on Monday along the Osogbo/Ilesa road in Osun State.

Naija News learnt that the attack occurred around 2:05 p.m. in front of the Ilesa West Local Government Area as Omowaiye, a former Osun State Commissioner for Works, was returning to Osogbo.

Sources who spoke with TheNation revealed that Omowaiye had earlier led members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ilesa to the Area Command of the Nigeria Police to seek protection for reinstated local government executives aiming to resume their council duties.

After leaving the police headquarters, Omowaiye and the APC members gathered briefly at the party’s secretariat before dispersing to their homes.

However, as Omowaiye’s convoy approached the Ilesa West Local Government premises, it was ambushed by unknown gunmen who riddled his white Toyota Hummer bus with bullets.

Driver, Policeman Injured In Attack

Speaking to The Nation shortly after the attack, Omowaiye recounted the harrowing experience, confirming that his driver and a police officer sustained gunshot injuries during the incident.

He said, “I was returning to Osogbo from Ilesha when we ran into an ambush in front of Ilesa West Local government. They shot at where I was sitting on the bus, bullet shattered the side windscreen.

“My driver and police orderly sustained serious gunshot wounds. They have been taken to hospital for treatment.”

He also disclosed that the reinstated chairman of Ilesa East car was also attacked on the spot where he was ambushed.

Omowaiye demanded that those involved must be brought to justice.