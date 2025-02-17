Just In: DSS Reveals Reason For Invading Lagos Assembly

The Department of State Services (DSS) has clarified its involvement in the security takeover of the Lagos State House of Assembly, stating that its presence was requested by the Assembly itself.

In a statement on Monday, the DSS explained that it acted on a letter from the Assembly dated February 14, 2025, which sought additional security due to potential threats.

The letter, signed by Acting Clerk Mr. A.T.B. Ottun, cited credible intelligence suggesting plans to forcefully reinstate the impeached Speaker on February 18, 2025.

It stated, “The impeached Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly plans to resume office on the 18th of February, 2025, posing a potential security threat to the Assembly and its members. In light of this situation, we kindly request that you take necessary measures to fortify the security of the Assembly premises with effect from Sunday, 16th February, 2025, by increasing the presence of your men and observing strict access control within and outside the Assembly premises till further notice.”

DSS Assures Public Of Neutrality

The DSS noted that its deployment was to ensure order and protect Assembly members, emphasizing that its actions were based on the lawmakers’ request and not driven by external influence.

This development follows days of tension at the Assembly, where legislative workers clashed with security personnel amid the ongoing leadership tussle between Speaker Mojisola Meranda and impeached Speaker Mudashiru Obasa.

The DSS reiterated its commitment to upholding security and order without bias.