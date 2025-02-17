It Is Obvious That Boko Haram, ISWAP Have Access To International Funding – Ariyibi

The Chief of Defence Standards and Evaluations at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Major General Adekunle Ariyibi has stated that it is impossible for Boko Haram to survive in the country for 15 years without foreign support.

He asserted on Monday that the reason the war against terrorism in Nigeria has lingered is because Boko Haram and Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP) enjoy foreign funding.

Naija News reports that a few days ago, US Congressman Scott Perry said that the aborted United States Agency for International Development (USAID) funded terrorist bodies such as Boko Haram.

Reacting to the allegation during an appearance on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief Ariyibi said, “There’s no doubt about it that this sort of operation cannot be sustainable for the past 15 years without some sort of external collaboration and assistance.

“It’s obvious that the operations of Boko Haram and the Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP) have metamorphosized since their allegiance with ISIS, and they have had access to international funding which is beyond the shores of Nigeria. It’s obvious in the caliber of weapons you see them display. It’s obvious in the sort of sustainability plans that they have. Right now, they are moving into drones and not only surveillance drones but also drones that can deliver leather weaponry

“So, there’s no doubt about it that this is the lifeline which is sustaining these operations beyond the local collections that they make on taxing and all of that.”