‘Independent Tests Confirm NNPCL Fuel Meets Quality Standards’ – PETROAN Dismisses ‘Bad Fuel’ Allegations In Viral Video

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association (PETROAN) has reaffirmed that premium motor spirit from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) complies with regulatory standards.

PETROAN’s Spokesperson, Joseph Obele, made this declaration in a statement issued on Sunday.

Naija News reports that this response follows the circulation of a viral video claiming that petrol from NNPCL lasts shorter than that from Dangote Refinery.

Although NNPCL had previously addressed the matter, dismissing the video as unfounded and baseless, the controversy persists.

NNPCL clarified that the majority of its petrol in Lagos is sourced from Dangote Refinery.

In response, PETROAN emphasized: “As part of our role in overseeing the Nigerian Petroleum Industry, PETROAN works with independent laboratories to test and confirm the quality of petroleum products before they are distributed from any depot or refinery. Our testing process includes assessments of flash point, density, viscosity, sulphur content, water content, and ash content.

“These tests have shown satisfactory results, indicating that NNPCL’s products meet and exceed industry standards. Specifically, the flash point exceeds minimum requirements, minimizing the risk of ignition.

“The density meets optimal engine performance standards, ensuring efficient fuel use. The viscosity is within the acceptable range, promoting smooth engine function and reducing wear.

“The sulphur content remains within regulatory limits, reducing both engine corrosion and environmental harm, while the water content is well below the permissible threshold, ensuring fuel stability and preventing engine malfunctions.”

Obele further noted that the ash content is also in line with regulatory limits, thus reducing potential engine wear.

“PETROAN encourages healthy competition within the industry, urging stakeholders to invest in improving products and services, advancing research and development, and prioritizing customer satisfaction. We advocate for fair competition and support the growth of Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector,” the statement concluded.