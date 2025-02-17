In My Last Visit, Pa Adebanjo Commended My Stance On Economy – Aregbesola Mourns

Former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, has described the late Pa Ayo Adebanjo, as a great man, full of wisdom.

Naija News reports that Aregbesola said the late leader of Afenifere believed that all economic policies must center on making citizens live better.

In his condolence message on Monday, the former Minister of Interior, under former President Muhammadu Buhari, disclosed that in his last visit to Pa Adebanjo, he commended his stance on the economy and the need for the nation to practice true federalism.

While praying for the eternal rest of his soul, Aregbesola consoled the family of the late Afenifere leader.

It read: “On November 19, 2024, I paid a visit to Pa Ayo Adebanjo, accompanied by a few of my aides. It wasn’t my first visit, and as we left, I hoped it wouldn’t be the last. Sadly, his family announced his passing on February 14, 2025.

“Papa Adebanjo’s demise marks the end of an era characterized by his erudite, fierce, and unwavering socio-political interventions, chivalry, and commitment to humanism, democracy, and progressive politics.

‘During our visit, Papa Adebanjo was in high spirits, engaging with us physically and spiritually, despite his frail health. We drank from his fountain of knowledge and wisdom on building a just, humane, and progressive society in Nigeria.

“He commended our stance on economic, social, and political issues, particularly federalism, parliamentary democracy, and egalitarianism. Papa Adebanjo emphasized that humans must be at the centre of all economic, social, political, and cultural policies.

“He believed that governments should prioritize citizens’ welfare and security, and that their policies on education, healthcare, environment, and treatment of women, children, and youth are indicative of their disposition to this cause.

“With his passage, it is unfortunate we won’t be able to repeat the illuminating and edifying visit.

“We pray that Almighty God grants Papa Adebanjo a joyful reawakening, consoles his family, and sustains his legacy as a great Awoist.

“We commiserate with his associates, the progressive political family, and Nigerians on the loss of a consistent voice for economic, political, and social progress.“