I Want The World To See My Scars, I Was Shot Six Times – Nollywood Actor, Charles Okocha

Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, aka Igwe 2Pac, has shared an incident that almost cost him his life.

The thespian while featuring in a recent episode of ‘Curiosity Made Me Ask, revealed that he was shot six times and miraculously survived.

According to Okocha, one of the bullets passed through one side of his stomach and came out on the other side.

The host, Bae U Barbie asked, “Is it true that you were shot six times?”

Stripping himself to show off scars of the bullet wounds, Okocha said, “I want the whole wide world to see my scars. Six shots. One of the bullets got in through my stomach and popped out on the other side.

“If only you knew I was shot you won’t be asking me. I’m a survival. Look at my life. Look at what I have been through. I’m the last real n*gga alive and that’s official.”

Meanwhile, curvy Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo, known as Omoborty, has accused Nollywood marketers of forcing her out of the movie industry.

Naija News reports that the thespian, who recently married her US-based partner, Adeniyi Olabiyi, in July 2024, has been absent from the screen for years.

In a post via her Instagram page on Saturday, Omoborty addressed concerns over her sudden disappearance from the screen.

The actress attributed her absence to the sexual pressure she faced from marketers.

She further accused marketers of damaging her career and was frustrated before she decided to walk away from the industry.

She wrote, “Marketers were the reason I left the industry after blacklisting me for refusing to remove my panties.

“They told producers to stop featuring me and went as far as removing my photo from the poster of a film in which I played the lead role. How many of their wicked actions should I even talk about?

“They did so much damage to my career that I eventually got tired of acting and walked away myself.

“I developed so much hatred for a job I once had great passion for that I began to turn down roles.

“That’s a story for another day, but God will judge evildoers. Thank God I’m a living testimony today! I’m doing extremely well.”