I Rather Die In Detention Than Get Tried By A Partial Court – Nnamdi Kanu

The Leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has said he would not appear for trial in any court that did not follow the rule of law.

Naija News reports that Kanu disclosed this in an open letter to address the issue surrounding his trials in court since he was arrested in Kenya.

Titled “Open Letter to the General Public”, released on Friday, by his counsel, Aloy Ejimakor; the IPOB leader condemned the alleged decision of the Federal Government to manipulate the courts to get its desired outcome.

He narrated that Justice Binta Nyako, who recused herself from his case was allegedly made to sit on the same case without an appeal to the court order that recused her.

“Greetings to all men and women of goodwill in Nigeria and elsewhere in the world. I have been compelled by the events of the past few days to take the unusual step of writing this Open Letter for the singular purpose of calling the attention of the general public to the serial executive and judicial fraud being perpetrated against me since my extraordinary rendition in 2021,” he said.

Kanu said he preferred to die in detention if he would not be subjected to a fair trial. He stressed that the nation has many good lawyers who prefer to make decisions in line with the Constitution.

“To conclude this Open Letter, let me make it clear that it should in no way be construed to mean that there are no decent judges in Nigeria that can be trusted to deliver even-handed justice in my case. That is not the issue.

“Instead, the issue is that my case is deliberately being shielded from judges and justices that are deemed to be committed to doing justice even when it means that the federal government must lose. Be that as it may, if it will take the rest of my life in detention to produce me before a proper and impartial court, so be it. But let me say this for the world to know: I will not succumb to any trial conducted by any judge or court whose jurisdiction does not pass constitutional muster. Not now, not ever,” he stated.