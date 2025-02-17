I Am Wooing Alex Otti To Join PDP – Wabara Announces

The embattled Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Adolphus Wabara has disclosed that he is wooing the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti to join the party.

He stated this at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Umuahia, the Abia State Capital.

Wabara said Otti’s developmental strides was evidence-based, and devoid of party politics, adding that PDP would love the governor to return back to its fold.

Wabara said Otti and his counterpart from Enugu State, Peter Mbah have been very outstanding in the entire South East.

He said, “Politics ends after campaigns and elections, then governance begins. Even a blind man can see what is happening in Abia.

“Governor, continue to do well. Our ancestors in Abia are with you, and I want to believe that you are on constant touch with them for guidance. Every Abian is happy with you.

“I came from Enugu two days ago and I saw the massive development by Governor Peter Mbah of the PDP. Even APC people are confessing that you and your colleague, Peter Mbah are pace setters.

“I have never mentioned your party – the Labour Party. I have always said Gov Alex Otti is doing well. Nobody knows where he will swing in 2027. So, when these characters ( Wabara’s critics) are doing this and that, let them know I’m talking about Alex Otti. We are all wooing him. Governor, we are all wooing you”.

This is coming at a time the former Senate President is engrossed in a crisis with PDP.