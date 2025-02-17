How To Check Your WAEC 2024 Nov/Dec Exam Results For Private Candidates

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the release of the 2024 results for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates, Second Series.

Naija News reports that this update was shared by the Acting Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina, in a statement issued on Sunday.

A total of 43,923 candidates, which represents 67.55% of the total participants, attained credit or higher in at least five subjects.

The examination saw 65,023 candidates sitting for the tests, with 34,878 candidates (53.64%) successfully achieving a minimum of five credits, including both English Language and Mathematics.

“16,886 male candidates (48.41%) and 17,992 female candidates (51.58%) attained the required credits, indicating that female candidates outperformed their male counterparts,” he said.

For those eager to check their results, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official WAEC results checking portal at www.waecdirect.org.

2. Input your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number in the required field.

3. Enter the Examination Year, e.g., 2024.

4. Choose “Private Candidate Results” from the available options.

5. Input the e-PIN Voucher Number.

6. Enter the Personal Identification Number (PIN) found on your e-PIN.

7. Click on “Submit” and await the results to appear on the screen.