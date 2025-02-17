How PDP Tried To Stop Us From Joining APC – Yero

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Mukhtar Yero, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) tried to stop the mass defection of him and other political leaders in the state to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reported that Yero, Shehu Sani among other political leaders in Kaduna State defected to the APC on Saturday.

Yero, who became a governor, after the death of Patrick Yakowa in a helicopter crash in 2012, said the work of Governor Ubah Sani also contributed to the mass defection witnessed on Saturday.

“Governor Uba Sani has within less than two years brought positive changes to governance. He has initiated a lot of rural transformation projects.

“These are the things we have seen in Governor Uba Sani. He is a leader that listens and carries everyone along irrespective of ethno-religious backgrounds and even political affiliation.

“Our coming into the APC will in the coming months signal influx of other opposition members. And I am sure the APC will be just to all of us and treat us like every other APC member. This will show the people who are still contemplating that.this is the right place to be,” he said.

The former PDP chieftain added that they did not enter the APC to engage in power tussle but to get justice. He also dismissed plots of working against the APC from within.

“The APC should know that we are not here to fight or cause crisis in the ruling party. All we want is justice and fairness. Chieftains of our former parties have not left us. Up till a few days back, they were still reaching out to see whether they could hold us back in the PDP and other parties, but we told them we have made up our minds to join the APC.

“When our former parties failed to hold us back, they are now calling us paperweights, but we are going to show them by 2027 who are the real paperweights.

“We are not going to fight with anyone, but we will contribute our quota and we are confident that APC will emerge victorious in the presidential, governorship, National Assembly and Houses of Assembly elections,” the Nation quoted him.