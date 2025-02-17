House Of Reps Propose President, Governors Addressing Lawmakers Twice In A Year

In a bid to enhance governance and foster regular interaction between the executive and legislative arms of government, the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review is considering a bill to amend the 1999 Constitution.

The proposed amendment seeks to mandate the President and state governors to address the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly, respectively, every six months.

This initiative aims to institutionalise the State of the Nation and State of the State addresses.

Bill Sponsors And Provisions

The bill, co-sponsored by Mansur Soro (Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency, Bauchi State) and Fatima Talba (Nangere/Potiskum Federal Constituency, Yobe State), proposes new subsections in Sections 67 and 108 of the Constitution.

Section 67 (1) is to be amended to state: “The President shall attend a joint meeting of the National Assembly at least every six months to deliver an address on national affairs, including fiscal and security measures, or to make a statement on the government’s policy considered to be of national importance.”

Similarly, Section 108 will include: “The governor of a state shall attend a meeting of the House of Assembly at least every six months to deliver an address on state affairs, including security and fiscal measures, or to make a statement on the government’s policy considered to be of importance to the state.”

Enhancing Governance And Accountability

In an interview with Punch, Mansur Soro highlighted the bill’s objective to foster greater collaboration between the executive and legislature.

“If passed into law, this bill will make it compulsory for the President and the National Assembly to meet at least twice a year to deliberate on critical issues affecting the country’s growth, security, and development,” Soro stated.

He noted that interactions between the National Assembly and the President are currently largely limited to budget presentations, stressing the need for more frequent engagements.

Soro also emphasised that the bill extends to state governors and their respective legislatures, ensuring direct discussions on state-specific policies and reforms.

When asked about the potential for presidential approval, Soro expressed optimism.

“I expect President Bola Tinubu, a former federal lawmaker himself, to sign this bill into law as part of his legacy in strengthening governance institutions,” he said.

The bill is expected to undergo a public hearing for stakeholder input before its final reading in the National Assembly.