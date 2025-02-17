He Used USAID Money To Fund Boko Haram – Fani-Kayode Makes Heavy Allegation Against Binance Executive, Gambaryan

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that Binance executive, Tigran Gambaryan is a terrorism enabler and economic saboteur.

According to him, Gambaryan was used as a conduit used by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to fund Boko Haram.

Fani-Kayode made the allegation via his X account on Monday while dismissing Gambaryan’s allegations against Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, of demanding funds for his political ambition.

Naija News reports that Gambaryan had claimed that some lawmakers demanded a bribe of $150 million.

These allegations have since been dismissed by the lawmakers and the Nigerian government.

However, Fani-Kayode insisted that Gambaryan should prepare for divine retribution.

He wrote, “One @TigranGambaryan, a foreign national and an executive of @binance, has made grave allegations against @NuhuRibadu, @OfficialDSSNG & some legislators. Take him seriously at your own peril.

“I know a CIA operative, a terrorism enabler, a fiscal bandit, a criminal, a leech, a vampire, and an economic saboteur when I see one.

“He is one of those who used @USAID money to fund Boko Haram. Prepare for divine retribution, Tigran.

“The long arm of justice will eventually get you for the atrocities you committed in our country.”