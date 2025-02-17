Electricity Supply Will Get Better, Rome Not Built In A Day – Senate Committee

The Senate Committee on Power has indicated that the Federal Government is working with international, private, and national organizations to enhance the electricity supply throughout the nation.

Naija News reports that the committee’s Vice Chairman, Oyelola Ashiru, made this statement while speaking to journalists over the weekend in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State, during an oversight visit to the National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC).

Senator Ashiru noted that the recent instances of system collapse or grid failure in various regions of the country were due to disruptions in power lines.

He emphasized that just as Rome was not constructed in a single day, the challenges facing Nigeria’s power sector cannot be resolved overnight.

He said: “I am not speaking for the Power Minister, but some of these things we call grid collapses are mere disruptions along the power lines. Such disruptions will be corrected very quickly.

“The minister has been very prompt and proper. We are proud of him. He has shown result. The power sector is one of the greatest sectors in Nigeria. The problems cannot be solved in one day.

“I am proud to say we are moving forward very properly. I am sure if we continue on this, power problems will become a thing of the past. There are lots of interventions – private, national, and international – in the sector. Siemens of Germany is assisting very well. Rome was not built in a day. Nigeria’s power sector cannot be fixed in a day.

“In the recently passed 2025 budget, we voted a huge sum of money for the sector. We have been buffeted with a lot of issues and problems, but the power ministry is preparing and prepared to make it a workable sector.”

Giving an overview of the recently approved ₦54 trillion budget estimate for this year, Ashiru emphasized that Nigeria does not possess significant wealth.

He remarked that Nigeria’s budget remains inferior compared to other nations, such as Kenya.

“When we evaluate our budget against that of Brazil, we find that it is ten times greater than ours. This disparity is why we are directing our limited resources towards the most vulnerable sectors,” he noted.

He commended N-HYPPADEC for its positive influence on the lives of individuals in the states it serves.

Additionally, the State Coordinator of the commission, Hajara A Ndamu, stated that N-HYPPADEC has successfully trained over 600 youths in various skills throughout Kwara State as part of its youth transformation initiative. She further noted that the commission has implemented several interventions in the relevant areas.