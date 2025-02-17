‘Don’t Underate Us’ – DSS DG Makes Joke As Canada Denies CDS Visa

The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Adeola Ajayi, has humorously claimed responsibility for the recent denial of a Canadian visa to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa.

Naija News reports that Ajayi made the remark during the maiden annual lecture of the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Security Studies (AANISS) in Abuja, where Musa had earlier lamented the visa denial.

Musa had shared his disappointment, saying, “Every disappointment is a blessing. Yesterday, I was meant to be in Canada for an event to honour our veterans. Half of our team has gone, and half was denied. It’s very disappointing.”

The CDS emphasized that the incident highlighted the need for Nigeria to “stand on its own” and no longer be taken for granted.

Ajayi Responds With Humour

In response, Ajayi joked, “As much as I like General Musa, he underrated me. I have spent 35 years in this job, but for political appointments, I should be on my way out by April.

“And all I have learnt is covertness, how to do things covertly. General Musa, you made a mistake with me.

“When we invited you for this programme to be the chairman, you now decided to go and apply for a Canadian visa.

“So, we covertly made sure we denied you. So, my dear General, next time when you hear of DSS, and under a leadership like mine, who has swag in doing the job, don’t underrate us, when you leave here, you can see me, you get your Canadian visa.

“We wanted you to be here, so you couldn’t have been in Vancouver.”

Despite the jest, Ajayi praised Musa’s leadership and commitment to duty, drawing parallels with former U.S. President George Bush’s recognition of military personnel’s sacrifices.