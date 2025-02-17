Delta Airlines Plane Crash At Toronto Pearson Leaves Eight Injured, Flights Suspended

A Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis crash-landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday afternoon, leaving eight people injured, including a child and two adults in critical condition.

Shocking images from the scene show the Bombardier CR900 plane, operated by Endeavor Air, upside down on an ice-covered runway. Passengers were seen evacuating and running from the wreckage as emergency crews surrounded the aircraft, spraying foam to prevent a potential fire.

Emergency Response and Injuries

Emergency services, including Peel Regional Police and Ornge air ambulance, responded swiftly after receiving calls around 2 p.m. Ornge confirmed that a pediatric patient was transported to SickKids Hospital, while a male patient in his 60s was taken to St. Michael’s Hospital, and another patient was transported to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre — all with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.

“Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for,” Pearson International Airport posted on X.

Peel paramedics initially indicated that up to nine people might have been injured, but authorities later confirmed eight injuries, with most being mild.

Suspension of Airport Operations

Airport staff informed CTV News that all arrivals and departures were suspended due to the crash. Pearson’s website reflected multiple delays, with passengers left stranded and uncertain.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty… no arrivals or departures coming or going,” CTV News reporter Kamil Karamali noted. He added that strong winds in Toronto, speculated by aviation enthusiasts as a possible cause, led to dangerous crosswinds.

Eyewitness Account

John Nelson, a passenger on Flight 4819, shared footage on Facebook, saying, “We just landed. Our plane crashed – it’s upside down. Most people are going to be okay.”

Investigation Underway

Canada’s Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident. The Association of Flight Attendants confirmed that AFA crew members were on board, urging the public not to speculate while investigations are ongoing.

The crash has halted operations at Pearson, affecting numerous flights and passengers. Authorities continue to assess the situation, with updates expected as investigations progress.