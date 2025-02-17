Defections: ‘Tinubu’s So-Called Economic Reforms Is Misleading and Insulting To Nigerians’ – Tambuwal Blasts APC

Former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Tambuwal, has urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to deliver on its campaign promises instead of using coercion, propaganda, and economic distress to force defections from the opposition.

Naija News recalls Tambuwal had during the maiden Northwest Zonal Executive Council Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna on Saturday, criticized defectors who joined the ruling APC, labelling their motives as selfish.

He also lambasted the APC-led federal government, accusing it of incompetence and insensitivity amidst prevailing economic hardships.

In response, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, in a statement on Sunday, recalled the political journies of Tambuwal from the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) to the Democratic People’s Party (DPP) in 2007, back to the ANPP, then to the PDP, decamping to the APC in 2014, and finally returning to the PDP in 2018.

He said the saying that those who live in glass houses don’t throw stones has obviously eluded Tambuwal.

Morka said the former Governor’s gale of defections is purely based on his own stomach infrastructure.

In a statement on Monday, through his media team, Tambuwal said Morka’s statement is an attempt by the ruling party to silence opposition voices and divert public attention from the deepening crises in the country.

The statement reads, “Rather than addressing the pressing issues of economic hardship, insecurity, and governance failure, the APC resorts to cheap propaganda and personal attacks — a tactic that underscores its desperation and failure of leadership.

“As an experienced statesman, he has witnessed the APC’s increasing use of coercion, enticement, and intimidation to weaken the opposition and pave the way for one-party authoritarian rule.

“His warning serves as a wake-up call for all Nigerians to reject opportunistic politics and prioritise leadership defined by integrity, principle, and vision.

“The APC’s attempt to frame recent defections as a result of President Tinubu’s so-called economic reforms is both misleading and insulting to Nigerians who continue to endure unprecedented hardship.

“The reality under this administration is grim. Inflation has soared, pushing the cost of living beyond the reach of millions, while insecurity has worsened, turning homes, farms, and highways into danger zones.

“Unemployment rates continue to rise, with countless businesses shutting down, leaving many in despair and deepening the scourge of poverty.”