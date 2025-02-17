CDHR Faults IGP Egbetokun’s Continued Stay In Office

The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) has condemned the continued stay in office of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, citing a breach of civil service rules.

According to CDHR’s National President, Debo Adeniran, Egbetokun’s tenure violates the stipulated retirement age of 60 years as outlined in the civil service regulations.

Naija News reports that Adeniran stressed that the Nigeria Police Force should be led by a serving officer, stating, “We at CDHR strongly condemn the continued stay in office of the Inspector General of Police in clear violation of the Civil Service Rule, due process, and democratic principles.”

He emphasized, “The Civil Service Rule has been incorporated into the Police Act, which mandates retirement at 60 years or 35 years of service, whichever comes first. Morally and ethically, the IGP is a civil servant who should be bound by the civil service rules.”

Legal Justification By AGF

However, the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, clarified in January that Egbetokun’s tenure is legally valid under the newly amended Police Act, which permits an IGP to serve a full four-year term, regardless of retirement age.

Fagbemi stated, “Before his retirement age, the Police Act was amended to allow the occupant of the office to remain and complete the original four-year term granted under Section 7(6) of the Act.”

CDHR Calls For Compliance With Law

Despite the legal backing, CDHR maintains that retaining Egbetokun stifles younger officers’ progression. Adeniran urged President Bola Tinubu to appoint a new IGP in accordance with the law.

“If the older ones don’t go, the younger ones will not ascend the ladder. We demand immediate action to restore public confidence in the rule of law,” Adeniran concluded.