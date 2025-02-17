Tension Erupts At Lagos Assembly As DSS Officials Clash With Workers

There was tension inside the chamber of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday as officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) confronted legislative workers, leading to pandemonium.

In a video spotted online, the DSS officials, dressed in black jackets and helmets and armed with weapons, engaged in a heated struggle with workers at the chamber’s entrance, disrupting proceedings.

This development followed the early morning takeover of the Assembly premises by security personnel from the DSS and Nigeria Police, who forcefully sealed the offices of Speaker Mojisola Meranda, her deputy, and the clerk of the assembly.

Reports obtained by Naija News indicated that by 10 a.m., armed guards had established control over the premises in Alausa, Ikeja, conducting thorough checks on all individuals entering or leaving the complex.

The situation has further heightened tensions within the Assembly, coming weeks after the controversial impeachment of former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, who has since initiated legal action against the state lawmakers, contesting his removal.

Obasa was removed from his position in absentia by 32 of the 40 members of the state Assembly on January 13, 2025, while he was in the United States.

This situation has sparked significant controversy, with members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the leading political decision-making body within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, expressing divided opinions regarding Obasa’s ousting.

Watch the video below: