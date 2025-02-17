Breaking: Kano Court Bars FG From Tampering With Local Government Funds

A Kano State High Court has ruled that the federal government must not interfere with funds belonging to the 44 local government councils in the state.

Justice Musa Ibrahim Karaye delivered the ruling on Monday after reviewing evidence presented by local government representatives.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had sought a court order to halt the disbursement of funds to the local governments, alleging irregularities in the local government elections conducted by the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission in October 2024.

However, the court dismissed the APC’s motion, emphasizing that withholding local government funds would impede grassroots development.

Interim Order Made Permanent

Earlier, the court issued an interim injunction directing the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, and all commercial banks to refrain from tampering with the funds until the case was concluded.

Speaking to Daily Post after the ruling, Barrister Bashir Yusuf Tudun Wuzirchi, who represented the 44 local governments in the case, said, “We filed the case to protect Kano State from forces attempting to obstruct development by targeting the local governments.

“Today, by God’s grace, the court ruled in our favor, granting all our requests. It also directed the federal government to refrain from tampering with these funds, which constitutionally belong to the local governments.”