‘DSS Deviated From Original Intent’ – Speaker’s Office Clarifies Invitation To Seal Off Assembly

The office of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly has denied claims that the Assembly invited the Department of State Services (DSS) to take over the premises.

Naija News reports that there was tension inside the chamber of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday as officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) confronted legislative workers, leading to pandemonium.

In a video spotted online, the DSS officials, dressed in black jackets and helmets and armed with weapons, engaged in a heated struggle with workers at the chamber’s entrance, disrupting proceedings.

The development followed the early morning takeover of the Assembly premises by security personnel from the DSS and Nigeria Police, who forcefully sealed the offices of Speaker Mojisola Meranda, her deputy, and the clerk of the assembly.

In an interview with Vanguard, an anonymous aide to the Speaker explained that the letter sent by the Assembly was misunderstood, stressing that the DSS deviated from the original intent.

According to the aide, the letter to the DSS was a routine request for increased security following information that the removed Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, might attempt to resume on February 18, 2025, posing a security threat.

The aide noted that the letter requested additional security personnel not to seal off the offices or chambers.

The aide added, “The DSS action on Monday deviated from the original intent. They hijacked the situation, sealing off the legislative chamber and offices of some principal officers. It appears they received instructions from another source. The Assembly did not invite the DSS to seal the chamber or offices.”