Brazilian Legend, Cafu Insists Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not Greatest Of All Time

Brazilian football legend Cafu, known for his remarkable career with AC Milan and the national team, has stressed that Cristiano Ronaldo is not the greatest player of all time.

While recognizing Ronaldo’s exceptional talent, Cafu emphasized that when discussing the greatest of all time, football enthusiasts must consider legendary players like Diego Maradona, Pelé, Michel Platini, Franz Beckenbauer, and Garrincha alongside him.

Despite recently turning 40, Ronaldo continues to impress with his goal-scoring abilities in the Saudi Pro League, where he plays for Al-Nassr. He has amassed an impressive 900 career goals and aims for the milestone of 1,000 goals, a feat that would be unprecedented in football history.

In an interview with El Chiringuito reporter Edu Aguirre, Ronaldo confidently stated that he is the most complete player ever, a remark that has sparked discussions within the football community.

Cafu, a two-time World Cup champion and Brazil’s most-capped player responded thoughtfully when asked if he considers Ronaldo the greatest. He remarked, “Cristiano is a phenomenon, but not the best player of all time. The discussion about greatness should include players who have left an indelible mark on history.”

Cafu acknowledged that while Ronaldo was arguably the best player for a period of six or seven years, the conversation around the greatest of all time must take into account the contributions of other football icons.