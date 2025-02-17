Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 17th February 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 17th February, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1550 and sell at ₦1570 on Monday 17th February, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate ₦1560 Selling Rate ₦1,580

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1520 Lowest Rate ₦1500

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reassured depositors and stakeholders that Keystone Bank remains financially stable and fully operational despite a recent court ruling ordering the forfeiture of its shares held by former shareholders to the federal government.

In a statement issued on Friday by Acting Director Hakama Sidi-Ali, the apex bank acknowledged that the development might have caused concern among customers but emphasized that necessary measures had been implemented to ensure the bank’s stability.

The statement reads: “Following the court order that the shares of Keystone Bank Limited previously held by the shareholders be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) wishes to reassure the public that Keystone Bank Limited remains safe, sound, and fully operational.