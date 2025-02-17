Arsene Wenger Predicts Premier League Winners, Arsenal Fined Over Players’ Conduct

Legendary Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has praised Liverpool’s strong performance this season, stating they are “super favourites” to clinch the Premier League title.

Liverpool recently triumphed over Wolves with a 2-1 victory at Anfield, which allowed them to regain their seven-point lead over second-placed Arsenal. The Gunners, however, remain competitive after securing a 2-0 win at Leicester City, thanks to two late goals.

Wenger, who enjoyed successful years with Arsenal, expressed hope for a potential slip-up from Liverpool but acknowledges that the challenge is significant. “For Arsenal to have a chance, Liverpool would need to lose some matches,” he mentioned during his comments on beIN Sports.

He added, “With 25 games played and Liverpool having only lost once, it seems unlikely they will lose three out of the next 13 matches. Unless there’s an unexpected collapse, they truly are the super favorites. Arsenal, on the other hand, will need to maintain an impeccable performance moving forward. So I’m optimistic and hoping for favorable outcomes.”

In another development, Arsenal have received a fine of £65,000 for not controlling their players following Myles Lewis-Skelly’s red card during their Premier League match against Wolves. The Football Association (FA) charged Arsenal for failing to ensure proper conduct among their players after the incident on January 25.

The club acknowledged the charge, and an independent regulatory commission subsequently imposed the sanction.

During the match, Arsenal players surrounded referee Michael Oliver after he issued a straight red card to Lewis-Skelly for a foul on Matt Doherty. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR), Darren England, confirmed that the decision was justified due to serious foul play.

While the Gunners appealed the decision, Lewis-Skelly’s three-match ban was eventually overturned, and the referees’ body, Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), revealed that there are ongoing investigations into threats and abuse directed at Oliver and his family via social media.