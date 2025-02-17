Adamu Garba Responds To U.S. Lawmaker’s Claims About USAID, Boko Haram, ISWAP Funding

A prominent figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has affirmed the accusations that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has been funding terrorist organizations, including Boko Haram and ISWAP.

Garba stated that funds from USAID were being used to acquire weapons for Boko Haram, ISWAP, and other terror groups.

In a video shared on his 𝕏 page, he questioned the allocation of the $824 million USAID spent in Nigeria last year.

Naija News reports that this follows claims by U.S. Representative Scot Perry, who accused USAID of facilitating terrorism funding.

Perry, speaking at a session titled “The War on Waste: Stamping Out the Scourge of Improper Payments and Fraud,” suggested that $697 million in aid had been diverted to Boko Haram, ISIS, and Al-Qaeda through USAID.

He also pointed out discrepancies in USAID’s record-keeping, alleging that $136 million meant for building 120 schools in Pakistan was unaccounted for.

In response, Garba reiterated, “I mentioned this before that Boko Haram, ISWAP, and most of these terrorists, the weapon they get is actually funded by some clandestine foreign operators, they are the ones supplying them weapons.”

Garba further questioned where the $824 million spent in Nigeria had gone, highlighting the conversion of the sum into ₦1.3 trillion, which could have been distributed across the country.

He emphasized that, despite claims of spending on child care mortality and education, there were no visible results.

“When did the money come in, where did it go to? These monies go to the funding of Boko Haram and kidnappers that are used to kill and destroy our land, that is the operation,” Garba asserted.

Citing a U.S. Congressman’s confirmation of his statements, Garba claimed that terrorists in the Sahel region were largely funded by USAID.

“A US Congressman has confirmed this statement, the Congressman made a speech by saying that Boko Haram, bandits, and terrorists operating in the Sahel are mostly funded by USAID,” he stated.

Garba also expressed his belief that, under former President Trump’s leadership, global corruption, including such misdeeds, would soon be exposed.

He warned that African elites collaborating with criminals would be revealed, and that Africa would eventually reclaim its future for the betterment of its people.

“Africa is going to be great and terrorism is now ending, what Trump is doing in the US is to expose the entire global corruption scandals, this is just a tip of an iceberg.

“More is going to be released among the African elites, most of them in collaboration with criminals to destroy our land are soon going to be exposed and we will reclaim our country and continent for the betterment of our people and future,” the APC chieftain concluded.