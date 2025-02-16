‘Your Policies Throwing North Into Distress’ – Babachir Tells Tinubu How To Appease North Ahead Of 2027

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu risks losing the 2027 election if he fails to appease the Northern region.

Naija News reports that the plot to stop Tinubu’s re-election has heightened in the past few weeks with pressure from Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, Arewa Consultative Forum, and some northern chieftains.

Their anger was further fuelled by a recent warning from the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, that northern politicians nursing presidential ambition in 2027 should bury the idea.

However, in an interview with Punch, Lawal said unless President Tinubu made a conscious effort to overturn the current hardship ravaging the country, especially the northern region and give listening ears to the masses, he might lose the 2027 election.

The former ally-turned-foe of the President affirmed that the North could never forgive Tinubu over how he brought suffering to the region through his nail-biting reforms.

He said, “Let him run a good programme that will remove the poverty in the land. It’s not about him but his bad policies. They are throwing every Nigerian, and particularly the North, into distress. Let him make good policies. Let him listen.

“Unfortunately, when they give them a piece of advice, they will release their attack dogs and even his information managers to go after you. The right to even dissent is now a crime in northern Nigeria. He’s locking up all our boys that are publicly complaining about his policies. So, all these things also add to the tension in the North.

“If Tinubu were to change and Nigerians are happy, we will hail him. When you do the right thing, and Nigerians are happy, nobody will bother about how he came to the government. Now, he is rigging the lives of our people from existence.”

Speaking on some northern chieftains’ threat to unleash on Tinubu the treatment melted at former President, Goodluck Jonathan during the 2015 election, Lawal opined that once the North took a stance or reached a consensus on the voting pattern in a major election, not even an inducement of its electorate could change the outcome of such a poll.

He added, “As for the Goodluck Jonathan treatment, it is possible because they have a lot of money and possibly think they can use it to buy the votes and win the elections. Goodluck tried it by spending a lot of money, people collected the money and promised him they would deliver the votes. But they stayed at home and still didn’t vote.

“That was why you noticed that not many people came out and publicly campaign for Goodluck Jonathan. So, we are also at that point. 2027 is going to be very interesting.”