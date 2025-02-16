Withdraw Your Services – NLC Gives Marching Orders To Members In Osun LG Amidst Adeleke, APC Faceoff

The Osun State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has ordered its members working in local government areas across the state to withdraw their services from Monday.

The state chairman, Christopher Arapasopo, gave the directive on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

The NLC stated that it had observed the ongoing political unrest, which has caused agitation and fear among its members working in local government offices.

Recall that Naija News earlier reported that the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, had accused his predecessor of plotting to incite violence in the state by using security chiefs to reinstate local government chairmen and councillors elected in the October 15, 2022 poll.

However, Osun APC spokesperson, Kola Olabisi, in response to the allegations, advised Governor Adeleke to approach the Supreme Court rather than resort to blackmailing Oyetola, who now serves as the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

Speaking amidst the tension, Arapasopo expressed concerns over the safety of NLC members working in local government offices.

He said, “The NLC is apolitical, but we will not allow our members to work in an atmosphere of insecurity.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress has observed the ongoing political unrest, which has caused agitation and fear among our members working in local government areas across the state.

“We urge all political parties and their supporters to abide by the rule of law to prevent a descent into anarchy. In light of this, we hereby direct all our members working in Osun State local government offices to withdraw their services effective Monday, February 17, 2025, from 12:00 am. (midnight).

“Our members will not return to work until their safety is assured and guaranteed, as is their constitutional right.

“We call on all security agencies to ensure the safety of lives and property within Osun State local government areas and the state in general.”