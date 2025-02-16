‘What We Saw Is Alarming’ – NCFRMI Uncovers Relief Materials For IDPs Hoarded In Abuja

The Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Aliyu Ahmed, has disclosed that his team discovered some relief materials stored in classrooms at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Durumi camp in Abuja.

During his visit to the Durumi IDP camp to inaugurate a computer centre provided by the Brand Life Vision Foundation, Ahmed conducted an inspection and found that both food and non-food items designated for the IDPs were being improperly stored in classrooms.

He expressed disappointment with their discovery, which he described as alarming.

Ahmed vowed that the situation would be addressed with stringent measures.

“On our arrival, we saw so many things that were not necessary to happen here in this camp. We have seen a situation where some of the classrooms were used to keep both food and non-food items that were supposed to have been distributed to the IDPs. We will not take that. We will deal with the situation severely,” he vowed.

The commissioner announced plans to set up a committee to investigate similar cases in other IDP camps across the country.

“What we saw here is alarming. We will extend our investigation to other camps because if it’s happening here, it could be happening elsewhere,” Ahmed added.

The commission reassured the IDPs of the government’s ongoing dedication to their well-being.

Additionally, it committed to further assist in the education of IDPs by collaborating with the Universal Basic Education Commission to supply instructors for children who have been displaced.

In her statements, the Founder of Brightlife Vision Foundation, Hajia Binta Sidi, revealed intentions to train 1,000 IDPs nationwide.

She noted that the foundation focuses on assisting destitute children, marginalized individuals, IDPs, and orphans.

While commending the commission for supplying solar power to the ICT training centre, she clarified that the foundation would enlist teachers who will educate the beneficiaries.