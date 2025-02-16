‘We Must Reclaim Our Rightful Position In 2027’ – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Northwest has reiterated its dedication to regaining power in 2027.

A statement released following a strategic meeting, presented by the PDP Northwest Chairman, Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo, highlighted the party’s determination to restore its position in national governance.

In light of the difficulties faced during the 2023 general elections, the party emphasized its robust grassroots backing and a growing national inclination towards the PDP, asserting that unity is essential for achieving success in 2027.

“The PDP of the Northwest zone should take its rightful position in the nation by providing quality leadership.

“All internal conflicts at the national level must be resolved swiftly because Nigerians are looking to PDP for leadership.

“We call for unity among party members so that we can solve our problems and ensure victory in 2027. All hands must be on deck to take over leadership in our states and at the national level,” the communiqué added.

Naija News reports that the prominent gathering saw the participation of significant figures from the PDP, such as former Kaduna State Governor Senator Ahmed Makarfi, former Kano State Governor Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, PDP’s gubernatorial candidate for Jigawa Mustapha Sule Lamido, Senator Lado Dan Marke, Hon. Isa Ashiru Kudan, Hon. Ango Abdullahi, and the National Youth Leader of the PDP, among several others.