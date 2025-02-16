Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 16th February, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 16th February 2025.

A prominent chieftain of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Usman Bugaje, has described the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government as a “disaster,” citing economic mismanagement and policy failures.

Naija News reports that Bugaje made the remarks on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Friday, where he lamented the state of governance under the APC administration.

Speaking on the performance of the APC government, he said, “My view about the APC government is very well-known. I have made it very clear. I have put it in writing. It has appeared. And if you want the view of the ACF, they have a spokesman who can speak for them and probably defend whatever they say.

“For me, the APC government from Buhari to date is a disaster for this country. I am not saying the PDP is going to do any better. I have said this several times that I don’t trust the APCs, the PDPs, the APGAs, the Labours. I don’t trust any of these political parties as they stand at the moment. What I would want, what I think would work for Nigeria is a collegiate leadership made of the best and the brightest. We did attempt to do that.

“If you remember, we launched a platform called Rescue Nigeria Project. What we were trying to do then, and we have not given up, is to get some of the best and the brightest, people who can really fix the problems of this country, not politicians who are just out to make money and who do not even understand the terrain. They are oblivious of what is happening around the world. And therefore, they don’t read books. They don’t engage in debates. They don’t share information around the world. And they are fixated about how they distribute rice to these poor, ordinary Nigerians who have no idea of what is happening.”

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has said Africa’s aspirations for progress, economic growth, and social stability would remain difficult to achieve without a robust healthcare system that guarantees access to essential healthcare services for millions of Africans.

Naija News reports that Mrs. Tinubu stated this at a High-Level meeting on Domestic Health Financing in Africa, organized by Rwandan President, Paul Kagame, on the margins of the 38th AU Summit in Addis Ababa, on Friday.

Senator Tinubu called for sustainable financing that ensures efficient mobilization and utilization of resources for both short, medium and long-term impact.

She explained that achieving a wealthy continent was largely dependent on the health of the people, and with the impending funding gaps occasioned by recent policy changes in the United States, the African continent must look inward for sustainable solutions.

Sharing Nigeria’s perspective on the issue, she stressed the need for a health system that guarantees access to quality health services without imposing financial hardships.

The Labour Party (LP) has unveiled a new strategy targeted at ensuring victory for the party and unseating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

The party disclosed that it has launched “Operation Recover and Redeem”, which is focused on resolving the internal crisis rocking the party and positioning it to win elections in 2027.

Naija News understands the move is spearheaded by the faction loyal to Nenadi Usman as the interim chairperson of the Labour Party.

The move was disclosed by the interim Chairman of the party in Ogun State, Apagun Olaolu Samuel, when he led a delegation of the party in the State on a courtesy visit to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) National Political Commission.

During the visit, Samuel and the delegation expressed displeasure over the perceived silence of the NLC on matters affecting the party.

Binance’s Head of Financial Crime Compliance, Tigran Gambaryan, has insisted three Nigerian lawmakers demanded a $150 million bribe from him in order to facilitate his release from detention.

Naija News reports Gambaryan made the fresh claim in a statement via his 𝕏 account on Saturday.

It would be recalled the Binance executive had earlier, In a statement on his 𝕏 handle on Friday, titled ‘Some Unknown Facts’, alleged that in collaboration with Department of State Sevices (DSS), House of Representatives members Peter Akpanke, Philip Agbese and Ginger Obinna Onwusibe demanded $150 million bribe from him to be paid in cryptocurrency to their wallets.

Following denials by Agbese, Onwusibe and the federal government through the Minister of Information, Gambaryan insisted on Saturday that his claims are nothing but the hard truth.

He added that his time in Nigeria was not only traumatizing for him, but for his entire family.

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has vehemently opposed the proposed conversion of the Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) into a university, arguing that such a move would undermine the essence of polytechnic education in Nigeria.

Naija News had earlier reported that the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, on Friday revealed that President Bola Tinubu approved the conversion during a working visit to YABATECH.

Alausa noted that the institution, with over 200 PhD-holding staff members, was well-positioned for the upgrade.

“The staff, students, and management have been praying for this conversion, and President Tinubu did not hesitate to approve it,” Alausa stated.

In a swift reaction, NAPS President, Eshiofune Oghayan, issued a statement in Kaduna on Saturday condemning the conversion plan. Oghayan asserted that polytechnics play a critical role in providing hands-on, industrial-based training, which would be lost with the transition to a university.

NAPS advocated for the implementation of an HND to B.Tech transition instead, allowing polytechnic graduates to earn internationally recognised degrees while retaining the technical essence of their education.

The South-South Zonal Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended its Zonal Secretary, Felix Omemu, for one month over alleged misconduct and unauthorized media statements.

Omemu had earlier declared the South-South ZEC meeting held in Benin, Edo State, as illegal. In a statement from Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, he argued that the meeting convened by South-South Vice Chairman, Dan Orbih, was unconstitutional as it lacked approval from the Zonal Working Committee.

At the ZEC meeting in Benin, Martin Amaewhule, the factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, moved the motion for Omemu’s suspension.

The motion was seconded by Hon. Godwin Offiono, member representing Ogoja/Yala constituency in the House of Representatives.

Amaewhule stated, “Chief Felix Omemu has been suspended and a disciplinary committee was set up to investigate him. Omemu’s action is illegal and an attempt to cause disunity and dissuade members from attending the South-South ZEC meeting in Benin.”

Former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has downplayed the recent wave of political defections in the Northwest, attributing them to self-serving interests rather than genuine concern for the public.

Speaking to journalists after the maiden Northwest Zonal Executive Council Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna on Saturday, Tambuwal criticized defectors who joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), labelling their motives as selfish.

“People leave parties for different reasons. But what I have observed is that defections are not based on the interest of the people but on personal gains, what I call ‘stomach infrastructure,” Tambuwal remarked.

Naija News reports that he lambasted the APC-led federal government, accusing it of incompetence and insensitivity amidst prevailing economic hardships.

“If you are a politician with a conscience, you wouldn’t join the APC given the current economic hardship and the poor performance of the Tinubu administration,” he added.

A senior official in the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has warned that if Canada does not address the matter of denying visa to some senior military officials, including the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, it might take some necessary actions.

Recall that the military officials had been invited to an event honouring war veterans in Canada. But while some members of the delegation received visas, others were denied entry, causing disappointment and frustration.

However, the Canadian High Commission on Friday acknowledged media reports on the visa denials but explained that it could not comment on the issue for privacy reasons.

Speaking with Punch on the matter, a senior official in the NIS who spoke on the condition of anonymity warned that if the Canadian embassy does not address the matter appropriately, Nigeria might take action by turning away Canadian nationals at its borders.

Veteran Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has been seen shopping at a hair store with his new love interest, Natasha Osawuru, just days after his family raised concerns over his whereabouts.

A video that surfaced on Friday showed the iconic singer and Osawuru browsing through hair products in a casual setting.

This public appearance comes shortly after 2Baba’s family reportedly filed a petition with the Department of State Services, alleging that the musician had gone missing.

Naija News reports that 2Baba’s mother, Rose Idibia, recently made a heartfelt plea to Natasha Osawuru, urging her to stay away from her son, especially as his divorce from his estranged wife, Annie Idibia, has yet to be finalised.

She expressed concerns that her son was not in the right frame of mind due to the ongoing divorce proceedings.

This sighting follows a viral video released on Thursday, capturing the moment 2Baba proposed to Osawuru.

The clip, which quickly made rounds on social media, showed the couple dancing together before 2Baba presented her with a ring, sealing the moment with a warm embrace.

Ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has shared his top five favorite players outside of Arsenal, including Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Arsene Wenger commended Salah’s longevity, noting his contribution of 22 goals and 14 assists in the Premier League, which has been instrumental in helping Liverpool take control of the title race.

Additionally, Salah has added three goals and four assists in the Champions League as the knockout phase approaches. He is currently a leading contender for the Ballon d’Or later this year.

During a quick Q&A session with Goal, Wenger was asked about the current stars of football. He mentioned, “Well, outside of Arsenal, I would say Salah, [Cole] Palmer, Vinicius [Junior], and [Kylian] Mbappe. My favorite player is someone like Salah because, despite his longevity, his career is still at the top. Then you have exciting talent like [Lamine] Yamal and Palmer.”

On another note, Manchester United legend Gary Neville expressed his concerns regarding the performance of Chelsea players Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku after Chelsea’s 3-0 defeat to Brighton on Friday night.

The match saw Chelsea unable to register a single shot on target over 90 minutes. Goals from Kaoru Mitoma and Yakunba Minteh (who scored twice) secured a second victory for Brighton over Chelsea in just five days.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.