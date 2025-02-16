Tinubu Calls On Gov Yusuf To Resolve BUK Land Dispute

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, to step in and address the ongoing land dispute between Bayero University, Kano (BUK), and surrounding communities by facilitating the issuance of a title deed to the university.

Tinubu’s appeal came on Saturday during BUK’s 39th convocation ceremony, where he was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmed.

Acknowledging the university’s persistent land encroachment issue, Tinubu stressed the importance of securing legal ownership of the institution’s property.

“The government is aware of the challenge of lack of perimeter fencing faced by the university and has made some funds available to construct a fence around the institution,” Tinubu stated.

Beyond the land issue, the President also addressed the rising cost of electricity tariffs in Nigerian universities, calling for academic institutions to explore innovative power solutions through research.

“We are making significant efforts to stabilize electricity tariffs so that our universities can function optimally. However, while we are making these conscious efforts, I would like to implore our universities to leverage research in order to develop alternative power supply solutions,” the President added.

Tinubu further directed university governing councils and senates to work towards reviving the nation’s academic culture and equipping graduates with skills that align with global standards.