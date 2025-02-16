Security Operatives Nab 18 Suspected Kidnappers In Edo

The Edo State Security Corps (ESSC) has apprehended eighteen individuals reportedly involved in kidnapping and armed robbery along the Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi corridor in Edo.

Additionally, the operation resulted in the seizure of 38 locally manufactured firearms, pellets, and various charms.

Naija News reports that the Corps Commandant, Friday Ibadin, a retired police commissioner, announced these developments on Saturday in Benin. He indicated that the arrests occurred during a search operation along the Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi Road, near Eguedion Camp, adjacent to an Army checkpoint.

Ibadin noted that 17 of the 18 apprehended individuals are non-indigenes and assured the residents of Edo of the state government’s dedication to creating a secure environment for them during the upcoming farming season. He emphasized that his team would intensify efforts to eradicate criminal activities in Edo.

He said: “While on patrol along Benin-Auchi Road by Eguedion Camp, close to Soldiers’ Checkpoint, two persons were sighted holding guns. On sighting my men, they took to their heels. They were chased to a camp where 18 persons were arrested.

“17 of the 18 arrested suspects are non-indigene of Edo State, while one is an indigene of Agbede. Our men will continue to comb the bushes and sensitise locals to ensure our forests are rid of criminals. Edo State is safe and secure for all.”

The corps commandant of ESSC, during the transfer of the alleged offenders to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Agbede, emphasized the importance of enhanced collaboration between the corps and other security organizations within the state.

He highlighted that a united approach is essential to effectively eliminate criminal activities in the region.

This operation by ESSC occurred shortly after Edo Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, issued directives to security forces to eradicate criminal elements in the state, aiming to ensure that Edo’s forests and rural areas are safe for farmers and residents alike.