Rivers Catholic Priest, Two Other Kidnapped Victims Regain Freedom

The parish priest of St. Patrick’s Catholic, Isokpo, in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Rev. Maurice Livinus, who was abducted, and two other victims whose names were withheld, have been released.

Last Wednesday, while returning from a hospital visitation along the Elele-Isiokpo route in Ikwere, the Catholic priest was kidnapped together with two other people.

Naija News understands that the priest and the two other kidnapped individuals were released following pressure from a security team consisting of police officers, JTF Isokpo troops, and local vigilantes, according to a statement released on Sunday by the public relations officer for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko.

Koko stated that while efforts were being made to apprehend the perpetrators, the victims had been returned to their families for medical care.

She said, “Please be informed that today, 16th February 2022, at about 0630 hrs, information was received that the kidnapped victims, Rev. Maurice Livinus and others, have been released by their captors after pressure from the combined efforts of the security team comprising policemen, soldiers from the JTF Isiokpo, and the local vigilante.

“The victims have been reunited with their families for medical attention, while efforts are ongoing to arrest the culprits.”