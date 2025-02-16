Prominent Kaduna Politician, Shehu Sani Dumps PDP

A former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central at the 8th Assembly, Shehu Sani, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, welcomed Sani alongside 49 other political stalwarts who defected to the APC at the Murtala Square at a mega rally held on Saturday.

Sani stated that the defectors would enjoy the same rights and privileges as other party members, stressing there was no difference between a party member who joined it recently and those who were in APC ten years ago.

Sani urged the decampees to notify their supporters of the readiness of APC to accept them into the party as their doors were still open to receive more defectors.

According to him, the popularity and acceptability of APC is because of its just leadership at both the state and federal levels.

He said: “Someone who joined APC today and the one who has been a foundation member 10 years ago, they are of the same status. They will enjoy the same rights and privileges.

“Politics is different from governance. We will be fair to all, whether or not they voted for us, because that is the oath of office that we swore to uphold as leaders.”

Governor Sani, who argued that leaders were not infallible and were bound to make mistakes like anyone, pleaded with the leaders to always point out their mistakes to correct them.

The Governor reminded the APC faithful that the leaders would be held accountable hereafter regarding how they led the people God entrusted to them.

Prominent amongst those who decamped to APC were former Governor of the state, Alhaji Muktar Ramalan-Yero, Sen. Shehu Sani, Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi, the gubernatorial candidate of NNPP in the 2023 General Elections, also former gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Sani Sha’aban, Sen. Danjuma Laah who represented Zone three at the Senate on the platform of PDP, Alhaji Abubakar Mustapha, former National Organising Secretary of PDP and Amb. Sule Buba, former Nigeria’s Envoy to South Korea.