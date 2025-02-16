Photos: NAFDAC Raids Idumota Market, Seals 3,000 Shops, Seizes 12 Truckloads Of Illicit Pharmaceuticals

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has ramped up its crackdown on illicit and counterfeit pharmaceuticals, sealing over 3,000 shops at the Idumota Open Drug Market in Lagos within a week of enforcement operations.

This development was disclosed in a statement posted on 𝕏 by NAFDAC on Saturday.

During the raid, officials uncovered shocking violations, including vaccines stored in poorly ventilated, makeshift rooms made of iron sheets, posing serious health risks.

Additionally, large quantities of prohibited and hazardous drugs were seized, including Analgin injections, diverted HIV antiretroviral medications, and expired drugs intended for illegal revalidation.

The statement read, “In the first week of enforcement, NAFDAC screened and sealed over 3,000 shops within the Idumota Open Drug Market in Lagos.”

“Among the discoveries were vaccines stored in dilapidated, unventilated rooms sealed with iron sheets in highly unsanitary conditions.

“Additionally, large consignments of banned products, including Analgin injections, diverted-free HIV antiretroviral drugs, expired medicines set for revalidation, and unregistered pharmaceuticals, were found.

“We have evacuated illicit pharmaceuticals equivalent to 12 truckloads.

“Empty packs and cartons of expired unregistered antimalarial injections were discovered inside a packing shop. The vials were removed.

“#HappeningNow Ecstasy (MDMA or Molly), various brands of Codeine Cough Syrup, and Tramadol 225 were discovered in a warehouse within the market, away from the pharmaceutical section where other products are sold.”

According to NAFDAC, this enforcement action aligns with the agency’s intensified efforts to clean up Nigeria’s drug distribution system and tackle the growing threat of counterfeit and harmful medications.

See photos below: