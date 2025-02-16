PDP Speaks On Modifying Primary Election Guidelines

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed reports indicating alterations to its Primary Election Guidelines.

Characterizing these reports as sensational and misleading, the opposition party accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempting to undermine the PDP in a bid to establish totalitarian control.

The PDP contended that the APC is collaborating with certain individuals within its ranks to propagate a narrative suggesting that its electoral guidelines have been compromised through forgery.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, emphasized that the PDP’s Primary Election Guidelines remain unchanged and have not been compromised in any manner, contrary to the claims circulating in the media.

Ologunagba further asserted that the ruling party is desperately trying to fabricate a scandal, tarnish the integrity of the PDP’s internal processes, and subject the Party to public derision.

Naija News reports Ologunagba said this in response to reports that some of the party’s officials were invited for questioning over the alleged case of forgery.

His statement reads: “The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to sensational and misleading reports in a section of the media suggesting that its Primary Election Guidelines have allegedly been compromised by forgery.

“The PDP states in clear and unequivocal terms that its Primary Election Guidelines, as approved by the Party have not by any means whatsoever been compromised by forgery as being peddled in the said reports.

“The PDP has, however, been made aware that the misleading reports are at the instance of certain resentful individuals who, as agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC), are desperately seeking ways to create a scandal, discredit the integrity of PDP’s internal processes and bring the Party to public ridicule.

“Our Party is shocked by the level of desperation being displayed by these individuals, reportedly with the backing of a particular top official in the APC administration who had on several occasions vowed to destroy the PDP to enable the APC to entrench a totalitarian and oppressive one-party system in our nation to the resentment and detriment of Nigerians.

“The PDP has also been made aware of the involvement of these disgruntled individuals in inducing disagreements in some chapters as well as the intimidation, threats and police harassment of some officials, staff and members of the Party.

“Our Party is appalled by the scandalous and reprehensible attempt by these desperate individuals to drag the police and a magistrate Court in Abuja into the Party’s internal affairs despite pronouncement of various Courts of higher hierarchy including the Supreme Court stating that issues touching on the nomination of candidates for elections are strictly internal affairs of political parties over which the courts have no jurisdiction.

Ologunagba emphasized that the PDP remains resilient and unwavering, committed to steadfastly opposing any attacks or schemes orchestrated by anti-democratic forces aiming to destabilize the Party, weaken the opposition, undermine the nation’s democracy, and impose an oppressive one-party system contrary to the will of the populace.

“Our Party reassures all members and teeming supporters that its Primary Election Guidelines have not been compromised by forgery and such reports of forgery should therefore be disregarded,” he added.