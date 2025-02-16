‘PDP Defection Is Not About Stomach Infrastructure’ – Osita Okechukwu Knocks Tambuwal

A foundation member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has berated the former Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, over the comment on the gale of defection from the Peoples Democratic Party and administration of the ruling party.

Naija News reports that Tambuwal while speaking at the North West Zonal meeting of the PDP on Saturday, expressed disappointment over the recent wave of defections by party members to the APC.

He said, “I believe no one with conscience will join the APC. People leave parties for different reasons, but what I have been observing in recent times are defections not based on the interest of the people but on stomach infrastructure.”

In response, Okechukwu, while fielding questions from journalists during the weekend, said the trust deficit of the PDP leadership was simulating defectors and not stomach infrastructure.

According to him, the wave of defections resulted from the erroneous breach of the rotation convention of the president and Section 7 of the PDP’s Constitution, of which Tambuwal was one of the masterminds.

He reminded Tambuwal and his cohorts that some patriotic members of the PDP were defecting because the party had been demobilised, irretrievably wreckage rendered and ineffective to play its traditional role of a main opposition party.

He said, “One cannot fathom how my friend Senator Tambuwal didn’t rate the breach of the rotation convention, especially against his erstwhile bosom friend Nyesom Wike, Minister of FCT, who backed him in 2018 presidential primary when no aspirant of southern extraction in the PDP contested in obedience to the rotation convention as unconscionable?

“This is the offshoot of Wike Masquerade raging.”

Speaking on impending coalition to dislodge the APC in the 2027 presidential election, Okechukwu opined that the greed in PDP will not allow them to forge a solid merger.

The APC chieftain added that the northern region which the opposition party are relying on are one of the sophisticated electorates in the country and cannot be toyed with.

He remarked, “Tambuwal and cohorts act as if they have 100% votes of the north in their pocket and albeit the northern electorates are quarantined in a dormitory to be hauled to the polling booth on Election Day.

“Their masterminds always forget that the northern electorates are one of the most sophisticated in the country and cannot be toyed with.

“Or do they think that the southeastern electorates that put all their eggs in one PDP’s electoral basket, even when APC presented Rt. Honourables Chuba Okadigbo and Edwin Umezoke in 2003 and 2007 as vice presidents respectively are amnesia stricken?

“The defection is not about stomach infrastructure, it’s about PDP’s leadership trust deficit”