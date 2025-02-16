PDP Crisis: Ude-Okoye Speaks On Police Arrest Over Accusation Of Forging Party’s Documents

A claimant to the position of National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sunday Ude-Okoye, has debunked reports of being arrested and detained by the Nigeria Police Force over accusations of forging the party’s documents.

Naija News reports that some reports online had alleged that Ude-Okoye and the PDP National Vice Chairman (South East), Ali Odefa, were arrested for allegedly altering the party’s primary election guidelines following the Imo State Governorship primary.

A PDP chieftain, Mike Iheanaetu, had petitioned the police, alleging that documents presented in court leading to Ude-Okoye’s affirmation as National Secretary were forged.

However, in an interview with Vanguard, Ude-Okoye dismissed the allegation, stating he is at his residence in Enugu and not under any arrest or involved in the forgery of documents.

He admitted to being invited to an Abuja police station last Wednesday but clarified that he was released after 20 minutes without any charges being filed against him.

Ude-Okoye emphasized that, as a law-abiding citizen, he is willing to cooperate fully with the police investigation.

He said, “I am not in any detention; I am in my house in Enugu and am not under any form of arrest. I am not involved in any forgery of a document, and I will not get involved in forgery of any document. I did not tell anybody to forge any document, and nobody forged any document for me.”

The petitioner, Iheanaetu, alleged that the disputed documents were undated and unsigned, while the original primary election guidelines bore the signatures of former PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, and former National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, dated February 17, 2022.