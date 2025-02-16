Osinbajo, Adeboye, Peter Obi, Others Visit Adebanjo’s Residence (Photos)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, former vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, and the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Sunday, visited the residence of the late leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo.

Naija News understands that the ex-governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, the governorship candidate of LP in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and human rights advocate, Dele Farotimi, were also at Adebanjo’s residence to pay their respects.

Rhodes-Vivour, in a post on 𝕏, wrote, “Earlier today, we joined the Adebanjo family in thanksgiving and prayers for God’s comfort and strength for the family.

“Pa Adebanjo lived a full life and was always excited to share his values, vision, and ideology with the next generation. He was a principled man who embodied the ideals of equity, justice, and true federalism. We celebrate a life of impact, lived to the fullest.”

This visit comes after the passing of the 96-year-old Afenifere leader, who died on Friday at his Lekki residence in Lagos State.

The President of the 10th Senate, Godswill Akpabio, the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, have expressed condolences over Adebanjo’s death.

The former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and the Middle Belt Forum have also mourned his passing.

