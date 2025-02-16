‘One Of The Best Parts Of My Body Is No Longer Perfect’ – Omotola Jalade Opens Up After Gallbladder Surgery

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has revealed how the emergency surgery she recently underwent left scars in her stomach.

Naija News recalls that the movie star in November 2024, opened up on her battle with a life-threatening illness.

In a post via her Instagram page on Saturday, Omotola reflected on how the emergency gallbladder removal surgery affected the best part of her body, stressing that her stomach is no longer perfect.

Speaking about her self-consciousness, the thespian said, “my tummy is no longer perfect”.

“Late last 2024, I had emergency surgery. My tummy is one of the best parts of my body but it is not so perfect now.

“During this shoot, I forgot and grabbed my top during the pose and I heard a little voice saying there is nothing to show anymore. Not me! What will shake my confidence has not been created. I smiled and danced. I’m alive, it’s just scars. Some people scars are physical while some are emotional.”

Meanwhile, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has clarified concerns regarding the safety of her family amid the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in a statement via her Instagram page, thanked her fans and followers for their concerns during the crisis.

Omotola reassured that she and her family are unharmed, stressing she did not leave Los Angeles due to the wildfires.