One Killed As Police, Armed Robbers Clash In Ogun

The operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Ogun State have killed a member of a robbery gang active in the Sagamu/Ijebuode region of the state.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, noted that the robbers were operating near Western University, situated before the series of bridges along the expressway.

The Divisional Police Officer of Odogbolu was alerted that armed robbers had obstructed the Sagamu/Ijebu-Ode highway close to Western University and the multiple bridges, she stated.

She further mentioned that as soon as the report was received, he promptly assembled his patrol unit, working alongside patrol teams from Obalende and Amateko, who quickly responded to the incident.

“During the encounter, one of the robbers was fatally injured, while others escaped through a nearby bush with bullet wounds, a gun was recovered from the scene, and the corpse of the neutralized robber has been deposited at the Ijebu-Ode General Hospital Morgue,” Odutola.

Efforts are presently being made to capture the suspects who are on the run, and additional updates will be provided as they become available, she stated.

As reported by Odutola, the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, has directed that patrols and surveillance of the highway continue to guarantee the safety of travellers.