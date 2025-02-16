NNPCL, Dangote Refinery Clash Over Allegations Of Substandard Fuel

The controversy surrounding fuel quality has escalated as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and Dangote Refinery exchange words over claims of substandard petrol.

Officials from the Dangote Refinery have dismissed allegations that a questionable batch of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) originated from their facility.

Speaking anonymously to Sunday PUNCH, they emphasized that Nigerians could differentiate their fuel quality from other sources based on user experiences.

Naija News reports that the debate gained traction after a viral video surfaced online, in which a content creator claimed to have tested petrol purchased from different stations.

According to his findings, a litre of fuel from an MRS Filling Station at Alapere, Lagos—allegedly sourced from Dangote Refinery—lasted 33 minutes in a generator, whereas a litre from an NNPCL station in Ojodu Berger ran out in just 17 minutes.

NNPCL Refutes Claims

In response, NNPCL strongly denied the allegations, stating that the video lacked credibility and was based on an unverified and unscientific test.

The corporation’s spokesperson, Olufemi Soneye, issued a statement rejecting the accusations.

“The NNPC Ltd strongly refutes the false and misleading allegations made in a viral video circulating online, which claims that NNPC fuel does not last. This assertion is baseless and entirely unfounded, originating from unverified and amateur research that lacks credibility, accuracy, and professional oversight,” the statement read.

The NNPCL further assured consumers of the high-quality composition of its fuel, designed for optimal efficiency and environmental sustainability.

It also clarified that Dangote Refinery supplied a significant portion of the PMS sold at its Lagos stations.

“It is important to emphasize that a significant percentage of Premium Motor Spirit sold at NNPC retail stations in Lagos—where this deceptive video was created—is sourced from the Dangote Refinery, a strategic partner in promoting local production and energy security. Dangote refinery adheres to strict industry standards, guaranteeing the quality of petroleum products supplied to our consumers,” the company stated.

Dismissing the viral video as a deliberate attempt to tarnish its reputation, NNPCL warned that it would take legal action against those spreading misinformation about its operations.

“We will not tolerate deliberate misinformation designed to undermine our operations and mislead Nigerians.

“Henceforth, NNPC Ltd will take firm legal action against individuals or groups who intentionally spread falsehoods about our brand and operations. Those engaged in such malicious activities will be held fully accountable under the law,” the statement concluded.

Dangote Refinery Responds

Despite NNPCL’s clarification, sources from Dangote Refinery expressed concerns over being dragged into the issue.

One official questioned why the corporation would attribute the disputed fuel to them while simultaneously praising their product.

“It was reported that our PMS burn rate is better than any other one, and everybody has been talking about it for months on end. So, why stylishly dragging Dangote into the issue?” the official asked.

Another source speculated that NNPCL might be attempting to create unnecessary controversy.

“The NNPCL may be trying to drag the refinery into a controversy, but I don’t think that is necessary; they should just be ignored. The NNPCL is just trying to be smart. They’ve been importing. Have they come out to say, no, we are not importing it? So, what are we talking about? They also have their refineries. We don’t sell substandard fuel, and Nigerians know that.

“We can’t respond to such a press release. When something is good, it is good. No doubt about it. Everybody is confirming that. Everybody can testify to it,” the official stated.