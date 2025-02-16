‘Marketers Blacklisted Me For Refusing To Remove My Panties’ – Nollywood Actress, Biodun Okeowo

Curvy Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo, known as Omoborty, has accused Nollywood marketers of forcing her out of the movie industry.

Naija News reports that the thespian, who recently married her US-based partner, Adeniyi Olabiyi, in July 2024, has been absent from the screen for years.

In a post via her Instagram page on Saturday, Omoborty addressed concerns over her sudden disappearance from the screen.

The actress attributed her absence to the sexual pressure she faced from marketers.

She further accused marketers of damaging her career and was frustrated before she decided to walk away from the industry.

She wrote, “Marketers were the reason I left the industry after blacklisting me for refusing to remove my panties.

“They told producers to stop featuring me and went as far as removing my photo from the poster of a film in which I played the lead role. How many of their wicked actions should I even talk about?

“They did so much damage to my career that I eventually got tired of acting and walked away myself.

“I developed so much hatred for a job I once had great passion for that I began to turn down roles.

“That’s a story for another day, but God will judge evildoers. Thank God I’m a living testimony today! I’m doing extremely well.”