Macron Convenes Emergency Meeting With European Leaders Over Trump

French President, Emmanuel Macron, has reportedly organised an urgent gathering of European leaders to deliberate on issues concerning U.S. President, Donald Trump.

According to Fox News, which cited Politico, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski referenced the upcoming meeting during the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

As per the report, two European Union officials confirmed to Politico that the high-level discussions are set to take place on Monday.

“I’m very glad that President Macron has called our leaders to Paris,” Sikorski was quoted as saying. He emphasised that the meeting would focus on the implications of Trump’s actions, describing the discussions as “very serious.”

Sikorski has previously been vocal about U.S. politics. He once likened President Joe Biden’s weak debate performance to the decline of ancient Rome, while at another time agreeing with Trump’s stance that NATO nations should increase their defense spending.

Additionally, the report highlighted that Macron has maintained a diplomatic approach toward Trump since his re-election in November last year.

Following Trump’s victory, Macron took to 𝕏 to signal his readiness for continued collaboration.

“Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump,” Macron posted. “Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”

In December, Trump visited Paris for the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, an event Macron described as “an honor” to host.