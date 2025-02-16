Kaduna PDP Urges INEC To Declare Seats Of Defected Lawmakers Vacant

The Kaduna State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare vacant the seats of three Kaduna State House of Assembly members and one member of the House of Representatives who defected from the party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Describing the defections as a “brazen betrayal of trust,” PDP Publicity Secretary, Maria Dogo, in a statement issued on Sunday, said the move was unacceptable and unconstitutional.

Citing Sections 68(1)(g) and 109 of the 1999 Constitution, Dogo emphasized that lawmakers who defect must vacate their seats.

“The constitution is clear. Any legislator who defects from the party on whose platform they were elected must vacate their seat. We urge the Speakers of the House of Representatives and the Kaduna State House of Assembly to declare these seats vacant and notify INEC to conduct bye-elections,” Dogo stated.

The PDP assured constituents that it would invoke constitutional provisions to recover its mandates, stressing that there is no crisis or division within its national leadership.

“While we respect the right to freedom of association, these defections are unacceptable. The PDP remains the preferred choice of the majority in Kaduna State, and we will pursue all legal means to recover our mandates,” the statement added.