‘It Is The Handiwork Of Devilish Politicians’ – Rep Jaji Speaks On Warning El-Rufai, Ganduje Over 2027 Election

A member of the House of Representatives, Aminu Jaji, has denied reports that he cautioned former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, over the 2027 elections.

Naija News understands that earlier reports had indicated that the lawmaker warned El-Rufai and Ganduje that it was premature for them and other prominent Nigerians to be trading words over the 2027 elections.

However, speaking via a statement on Saturday, Jaji lamented that he was mischievously quoted.

The statement read, “It has come to the notice of the honourable member of the Federal House of Representatives, representing Kaura Namoda-Birnin Magaji federal constituency, Hon. Dr Aminu Sani Jaji, that some mischief-makers had initiated another campaign of calumny aimed at tarnishing my hard-earned reputation in the name of politics.

“A media link attributed to an online news platform dated 14th day of February 2025 where the lawmaker was mischievously quoted to have warned the National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and former Governor of Kaduna Malam Nasir El-Rufai over 2027 elections.

“For the record to be clear, I have neither spoken to any media nor written any statements related to the subject and as such, the publication is a clear handiwork of the devilish politicians who do not mean well for the ruling APC.

“Such a statement cannot come from an experienced politician like Jaji who committed his resources energy and time since the beginning of the process of forming the party APC in 2013 to date and will always remain a true servant to the APC project at all time.”